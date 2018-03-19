Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

Secure ongoing employment has been found for an additional 71 Carillion employees who have transferred to new suppliers. Close to half (47%) of the pre-liquidation workforce have now been found secure ongoing employment.

Regretably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 46 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.

