News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employment within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
Secure on-going employment has been confirmed for a further 101 members of staff who are transferring to new suppliers, taking the total number of jobs saved to 11,739.
Regrettably eight job losses are being announced and those leaving the business this week will be provided with every support to find new work by Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service.
We continue to discuss with potential purchases for Carillion’s remaining contracts, as well as remain committed to engaging with staff, elected employee representatives and unions as these arrangements are confirmed.
Further information
- In total, to date 11,739 jobs (64% of the pre-liquidation workforce) have been saved and 2,340 (13%) jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- A further 1,121 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons
- This information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- Just under 3,000 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts
- Further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk