Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

The future employment status for a small number of employees was confirmed this week, with 39 staff transferring to new employers, while regrettably 35 further redundancies are being made. Those who are leaving the business this week will be provided with every support to find new work by Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service.

Discussions continue with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts and with staff, elected employee representatives and unions as these arrangements are confirmed.

Further information

in total, to date 11,489 jobs have been saved and 2,292 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation

a further 1,102 employees have left the business during the liquidation through finding new work, retirement or for other reasons

this information does not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred

around 3,200 employees are currently retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts

further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk

Data laws are changing. If you want to continue receiving these updates from the Official Receiver please resubscribe before 25 May.