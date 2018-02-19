Carillion: Official Receiver's update

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:

As a result of agreements entered into over the past week to purchase contracts held by Carillion ongoing employment has been confirmed for 942 employees.

Most employees who have transferred so far have done so on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible.

Regretably 152 employees are being made redundant and they will leave the business later this week. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

Discussions with potential purchasers continue and I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.