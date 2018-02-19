News story
Carillion: Official Receiver's update
The Official Receiver provides an update on employmet within the Carillion group in liquidation.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said:
As a result of agreements entered into over the past week to purchase contracts held by Carillion ongoing employment has been confirmed for 942 employees.
Most employees who have transferred so far have done so on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible.
Regretably 152 employees are being made redundant and they will leave the business later this week. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.
Discussions with potential purchasers continue and I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.
- in total, to date 7,610 jobs have been saved and 1,141 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation
- this information does not include contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred
- further information about rights in redundancy is available on gov.uk
- continued support by Carillion’s public and private sector customers is enabling as many employees as possible to be retained in the interim until all contracts have been worked through