Call for Project Proposals - Rwanda

The British High Commission (BHC) in Kigali is now accepting project proposals for the 2018/2019 financial year (April 2018-March 2019).

This year the BHC is seeking to support projects in Rwanda that focus on the following themes: • Human Rights - Implementation of the accepted 2015 UPR recommendations and strengthening human rights in Rwanda • Justice - Strengthening the capacity of the criminal justice system, enabling improved access to justice and protection of rights for all citizens

We are particularly interested in project proposals aiming towards the following outcomes: 1. Measurable progress towards full implementation of the UPRs in Rwanda 2. Strengthening human rights in Rwanda via innovative activities to improve relationships and cooperation between all stakeholders (civil society organisations, the general public, relevant institutions and the Government of Rwanda) 3. Measurable increase awareness of, and access to judicial services, particularly for citizens in rural areas

Bid Guidance: • Projects are funded for a single financial year running from 1st April 2018 to 31st March 2019, with no expectation of continued funding beyond this period. • Minimum budget limit: £15,000 • Maximum budget limit: £55,000

Assessment: Bids will be assessed against the following criteria: • Alignment with the above mentioned thematic priorities and outcomes • Outcomes are achievable within the funding period • Project design includes clear monitoring and evaluation procedures • Sustainability demonstrating the project benefits continue after the funding ends • Risk and financial accountability procedures • The organisation’s safeguarding policies that ensure protection of beneficiaries • Overall value for money

Process: 1. Project proposals must be received by midnight on Friday 27th April. Late proposals will not be considered. 2. Proposals must be submitted using the attached form only. 3. Proposals must be submitted to BHC.Kigali@fco.gov.uk

4. Successful project proposals will be notified on Wednesday 9th May. Only those selected for further consideration will be notified. 5. The BHC aim to sign grant agreements with successful project implementers by 16th May

[Proposal Form for £10k to £80k:1]

[Project Form Guidance:2]

Contacts:

Robert Kamuratsi, Programme and Communications Officer, Robert.Kamuratsi@fco.gov.uk

Alternative contact:

Christopher Finucane, Head of Political Section, Christopher.Finucane@fco.gov.uk