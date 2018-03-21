News story
Call for Evidence opens for review of post-18 education
The independent panel supporting the Government’s Review of Post-18 Education and Funding invites views to inform its work.
The independent panel appointed to inform the Government’s Review of Post-18 Education and Funding has launched a call for evidence today (21 March).
The panel is seeking views from all interested parties on the four areas it has been asked to consider:
- Choice: identifying ways to help people make more effective choices between the different options available after 18, so they can make more informed decisions about their futures.
- Value for money: looking at how students and graduates contribute to the cost of their studies, to ensure funding arrangements across post-18 education in the future are transparent and do not stop people from accessing higher education or training.
- Access: enabling people from all backgrounds to progress and succeed in post-18 education, while also examining how disadvantaged students receive additional financial support from the government, universities and colleges.
- Skills provision: making sure we have a post-18 education system that is providing the skills that employers need.
Chair of the review panel Philip Augar said:
This is an ambitious and wide-ranging review. We begin with no preconceptions. Our priority is to undertake a thorough examination of the evidence and to hear from a broad range of stakeholders who like us are committed to ensuring the system works for everyone.
I very much hope that many of you will contribute to our call for evidence so that the review will be able to deliver a system that incentivizes choice and competition, improves access and delivers the skills the economy needs in a way that provides value for students and taxpayers.
The call for evidence will run until Wednesday 2 May 2018. The independent panel will publish their report at an interim stage and the review will conclude in early 2019.