Call for evidence on assessment of qualifications in centres

We have today (10 May 2018) launched a call for evidence on the assessment of qualifications in centres (schools, colleges, training providers, etc.).

We have recently been reviewing the quality of centre-based assessment judgements in vocational and technical qualifications. We need to be sure that assessment is fair and consistent whenever and wherever it is delivered, so that both standards and public confidence in regulated qualifications are maintained.

The evidence we have suggests that not all organisations’ controls are as robust as they need to be. We are also aware that there are practical problems for awarding organisations in remaining compliant with our rules when assessment is delegated to centres.

We are therefore inviting awarding organisations, centres and other interested parties to inform our ongoing work to build a detailed picture of practice across the sector. We will use these responses to decide whether our rules are right on this point and, if not, how they might be changed. If we decide to change them, we will consult formally.