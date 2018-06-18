Call for evidence: Home Office approach to charging for services

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration has begun work on an inspection of the Home Office’s charging for services in respect of its asylum, immigration, nationality and customs functions.

The inspection will look at the rationale and authority for particular charges, including the amounts charged.

It will also look at whether the Home Office is providing the services in question efficiently and effectively, including meeting agreed service levels where these exist, and at the means of redress where individuals are dissatisfied with the service they have received.

Where the charged service is a premium option and a free service exists, the inspection will look at the relationship between the two, including how both are resourced and managed.

The Independent Chief Inspector will be seeking inputs from the ICIBI’s regular stakeholders, but would also like to encourage contributions from anyone with first-hand knowledge or experience of Home Office charging for services.

Please submit your evidence by 16 July 2018.

Please email the Chief Inspector: chiefinspector@icinspector.gsi.gov.uk

or write to: