Call for evidence: An inspection of the handling of complaints by the Home Office’s Borders, Immigration and Citizenship System (BICS)

My statutory remit includes monitoring and making recommendations for improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of the Home Office’s handling of complaints about its performance of its asylum, immigration, nationality and customs functions, and I have just begun an inspection on this topic.

I am now inviting anyone with relevant knowledge and experience to write to me by 6 March 2019 with their evidence.

How well a public body handles complaint about the service it provides, and about the conduct of its staff, is rightly regarded as a key performance measure, and has a significant impact on public perceptions of its work. Good complaint handling means being customer-focused, being open and accountable, acting fairly and proportionately, and putting things right, and I am keen to hear to whether its ‘customers’ believe the Home Office is achieving these standards.

Please note that I am not empowered to investigate individual complaints or to intervene with the Home Office on behalf of complainants. There are other avenues for this, such as the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman. However, I am interested in individual cases to the extent that they illustrate or point to systemic problems.

Please email the Chief Inspector: chiefinspector@icibi.gov.uk

or write to:

ICIBI

5th Floor

Globe House

89 Eccleston Square

London SW1V 1PN



Please note that submissions may be cited in the final report.