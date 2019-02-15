Business booms for Leeds-based company thanks to HS2 contracts

The company has expanded its workforce and is providing more jobs for local people, as well as continuing to take on more apprentices and graduates. Now employing 177 people, staffing levels are at their highest since the financial crisis, demonstrating the growth and confidence that HS2 is creating, years before the first trains arrive into Leeds station.

Soil Engineering Geoservices Ltd is one of 2000 companies across the UK that are already working on HS2, and providing some of the 7,000 job roles that are already being supported by the project.

The company has spent 4 years investigating ground conditions for construction of the Birmingham to London route, and is one of 90 Yorkshire companies already benefiting from contracts working on HS2, securing jobs, skills and opportunities for local people in the region.

Mark visited Soil Engineering, guided by Tristan, to see the work they undertake on HS2.

Visiting Soil Engineering Geoservices this week, HS2 Ltd CEO, Mark Thurston, said:

The HS2 project is a once in a lifetime opportunity for firms from all parts of the UK to get involved and help deliver Britain’s new high speed railway. Soil Engineering Geoscience is a great example of a business that has already got on board with HS2. It’s clear to see that they’re benefiting from the investment happening now, which is enabling them to sustain jobs for local people, apprentices and graduates, increase their capacity and grow their business. As we move ahead with the project, there will be thousands of opportunities on offer, and now is the time for businesses in Yorkshire to get involved. We’re looking for everything from engineering to catering services, designers to ecologists, and concrete to electronic components. It is not just about track and trains. I encourage any business interested in working on HS2 to look out for the opportunities on offer.

Managing Director of Soil Engineering Geoservices Ltd, Tristan Llewellyn, said:

Since joining the HS2 supply chain we have completed multiple packages of works, enabling long term expansion of our business, and investment in our people and equipment. We’re very proud to have recruited several graduates from Leeds University as part of this expansion. As work develops on HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds we expect there to be even greater opportunities for businesses like ours, supporting growth and sustaining investment in upskilling our workforce, and cascading investment into our supply chain.

Postgraduate placement engineer, Emma, demonstrates sampling methods to Mark.

Chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Transport Group, Sara Gilmore, said:

The Leeds Chamber of Commerce has been a supporter of HS2 since it was first announced because it will provide much needed additional capacity on the rail network, as well as improving connectivity between many of the key economic centres in the country. In addition the Chamber has encouraged local businesses to get involved in the exciting opportunities that HS2 brings and it’s great to see a Leeds based business taking advantage of this.

The size of the HS2 project means that there will be thousands of opportunities within the HS2 supply chain, across many business sectors, requiring a wide range of capabilities, over a number of years that will be suitable for suppliers of all types and sizes. It is expected that every 10 direct tier one major works contracts will result in over 10,000 indirect supply chain opportunities.

Last year, HS2 Ltd launched its Skills, Education and Employment Strategy, setting out interventions that will ensure that the UK not only has the skills to deliver the HS2 project, but to become a world leader in high speed rail. At peak construction, 30,000 jobs will be supported by the project, and 2,000 apprentices will be on offer.