Building new, digital visitor experiences: apply for contracts

People visiting and staying in Northern Ireland will get more out of their trips, with a new competition that is set to invest £200,000 in the most innovative digital ideas.

Funding is from Tourism Northern Ireland, working with Digital Catapult NI and the Department for the Economy.

More interactive and meaningful

Augmented reality could help visitors with smartphones and other digital devices have more interactive, meaningful and seamless visits.

It could be used to add a digital layer to visits to historic or cultural sites, including bringing to life events from the past. There are also opportunities to improve visits through use of languages, digital games, education and entertainment.

The competition is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative) programme.

Animating the visitor’s experience

This competition is looking for ideas that:

animate the visitor experience

improve interpretation and storytelling

encourage visitors to explore beyond traditional destinations

increase regional spread by fostering connections with other places and stories within Northern Ireland

help people of all abilities and language requirements to seamlessly find their way around and between tourist attractions

Between 2 and 5 projects will be funded.

Competition information