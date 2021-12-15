Build Back Better Business Council meeting: 9 November 2021

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of his Build Back Better Business Council on 9 November, alongside the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, the Business Secretary and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Speaking to his council of UK business leaders, the Prime Minister provided an update on the latest action Government has taken to help deliver sustainable growth and build back better – highlighting the success of the recent Global Investment Summit. He also reflected on the ongoing COP26 summit, remarking that, together with the green ambitions of the private sector, we have the tools to tackle climate change.

The discussion began with an update from the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, who ran through several measures from the Budget and Spending Review that will support efforts to level up the UK. He also thanked industry leaders for helping to support jobs and businesses over the course of the pandemic, noting that today we have more people in work and growth is up.

The group discussed a range of the Council’s key priorities, including accelerating the roll out of electric vehicle infrastructure, supporting the private sector to deliver place based growth, promoting business innovation, boosting skills and digital literacy, and encouraging more private sector investment in R&D and fast growth firms.

The Prime Minister drew the meeting to a close by remarking on the progress that has been made under the pillars of innovation, infrastructure and skills, putting the UK economy on a high-growth, high-productivity path. He concluded that Government will continue to work hand in glove with businesses to achieve that ambition and support the industries of the future.