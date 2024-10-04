British military engineers support Poland following devastating floods

British military engineers have travelled to Poland to strengthen the response to the devastating flooding in the country.

The UK has sent specialist engineering troops to support the Polish authorities following the widespread flooding which has been described as once in a generation.

More than 10 troops from 517 Specialist Team Royal Engineers (STRE) have travelled to the worst affected regions to provide support to the Polish emergency services and military.

As specialists in their field, these personnel are working with regional forces on the ground to address and tackle the most immediate issues. They are playing a crucial role in delivering engineering expertise and providing advice to address the unique challenges posed by the floods, including supporting the rebuilding of bridges and repairing affected roads in the region.

UK troops are also offering planning support, working alongside Polish teams to coordinate relief efforts, and providing assurance, helping to guarantee the safe and efficient deployment of resources on the ground.

The UK armed forces have a wealth of experience responding to natural disasters across the globe.

The floods have affected several regions, overwhelming local infrastructure, and resources. Since flooding begun, more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Poland and more remain without power.

Defence Minister, Lord Coaker said:

We stand shoulder to shoulder with Poland as they confront the devastating impact of these floods. This mission underscores the UK’s dedication to collective defence and humanitarian cooperation, key pillars of its NATO commitments. In times of crisis, the strength of alliances is essential, and the UK is proud to stand with Poland during this difficult time.

In recent years, the UK’s relationship from Poland has gone from strength to strength, and the two countries are more united than ever, with both continuing to play a critical role in providing Ukraine with military and economic support.

This week, Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard MP and Defence Minister Lord Coaker travelled to Poland to visit British troops stationed in the country, whilst Lord Coaker also attended the Warsaw Security Forum.

Last year, both countries signed a 2030 Strategic Partnership. This agreement focuses on building capabilities for our armed forces, conducting training and strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence posture.

The UK currently also has more than a hundred UK military personnel based in country, with 150 permanently stationed as part of NATO’s Enhanced forward Presence mission, around 50 supporting the UK’s Sky Sabre air defence systems deployment stationed in Poland following Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, with UK personnel playing their part in defending Polish airspace, alongside others British personnel working on NATO efforts to support Ukraine.