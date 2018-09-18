British Home Secretary visits Pakistan, announces new anti-corruption partnership

The Home Secretary held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister of State for the Interior Shehryar Afridi, Minister of Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant for Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

During his visit, the Home Secretary announced a new Justice and Accountability Partnership to help Pakistan tackle the scourge of corruption. This partnership includes an initial £750,000 to support Pakistan pursue those involved in money laundering and the appointment of a new Envoy on Justice and Accountability, Donald Toon, who is the Director of Prosperity (Economic Crime and Cyber Crime) at the UK National Crime Agency.

The Home Secretary also announced that the UK and Pakistan had agreed to restart the bilateral Prisoner Transfer Agreement, which will help prisoners from both countries service their sentences closer to their families

Speaking during his visit, the Home Secretary said:

The UK and Pakistan have an important partnership. Our shared history and the 2% of the British population who, like me, trace their roots back to Pakistan, mean that we have uniquely strong ties to this country. We firmly believe that the UK is Pakistan’s most committed and enduring partner. That is why today I am delighted to announce a new Justice and Accountability Partnership. Corruption reduces tax and is a barrier to investment. The UK has done more than any country to tackle corruption and we are absolutely committed to supporting Pakistan to tackle this problem. Our announcement today demonstrates this commitment.

The Home Secretary also hosted: a joint education event with the British Council, the UK’s Department for International Development and the Minister for Education; a round table on forced marriage with the High Commission’s forced marriage team and operational partners; and a round table with British businesses. The British High Commission held a reception for Mr Javid with senior media representatives, religious leaders and senior politicians.

Further information

Donald Toon – Biography

Donald is the Director, Prosperity (economy crime and cyber crime) in the National Crime Agency, responsible for leading and coordinating the UK’s enforcement response to a range of criminality, including money laundering, international corruption, fraud and cyber crime.

Donald joined HM Customs & Excise in 1991, where he held a number of policy, strategy and leadership roles in anti-smuggling, project management, counter-drugs enforcement and criminal finances. In early 2011, Donald was appointed as HMRC’s Director of Criminal Investigation, where he led the delivery of a five-fold increase in prosecutions for tax fraud. In 2014, he was appointed as the Director, Economic Crime Command in the NCA.

Before joining the Civil Service, Donald spent the first ten years of his career as an officer in the Royal Navy. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Imperial College, London and a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Science and Management from The City University, London.

More Information

For updates on the British High Commission, please follow our social media channels: