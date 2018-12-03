British firms on track to score World Cup deals worth £1.5 billion

British companies will play a major role in ensuring a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are expected to be involved in many aspects of the tournament from building new stadiums to cutting the grass and providing pitch-side security guards.

The Department for International Trade has already helped British companies to secure £940m in Qatar World Cup-related exports and aims for at least a further £500m before the competition kicks-off in 2022.

The UK’s Trade Policy Minister George Hollingbery is in Qatar today (2 December) for the second meeting of the Joint Ministerial Economic Commercial and Technical Committee (JETCO).

Talks will explore partnership opportunities for British business at the 2022 World Cup as well as celebrating the continued rise of trade between the two countries, which totalled £3.39bn in 2017, an increase of 70% over the last five years.

Minister for International Trade George Hollingbery, said:

With our football teams enjoying success this summer and fantastic support coming from all four nations, it’s great to see British business winning contracts and making these fantastic events the spectacle they are.

Our world class construction companies have some of the best safety records in the world and they will play an important role in delivering a safe and successful World Cup.

If our nations have as much success in Qatar 2022 as UK businesses are having supporting it, we are in for another great tournament.

In July, the Emir of Qatar visited London to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May. They discussed how the UK could continue to support Qatar to deliver a safe and successful World Cup in 2022, and the Prime Minister highlighted the expertise of British companies in delivering major sporting events.

So far, the UK has stepped up, capitalising on its expertise in project management, design, architecture and supply chains to secure world cup contracts.

UK business has a long track record of delivering the world’s biggest sporting events. The Department for International Trade helped UK companies win export business worth around £150m supporting Brazil to deliver the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Summer Games.

At Brazil’s 2014 World Cup, the seats in which fans cheered on their teams were provided by UK firm Blue Cube. At the Rio Games, British company ES Global provided the decks on which triathletes changed disciplines (from swimming to cycling, and cycling to running), whilst PKL provided temporary kitchens to feed the athletes, staff and fans.

More recently at this Summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, Staffordshire firm Allet Lawnmowers won a contract to provide £1 million worth of mowers for the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi during the competition.

DIT is now focused on helping other British companies to win contracts at the 2019 Pan American and Para-Pan Games, the Rugby World Cup 2019 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, as well as at Qatar 2022 and a host of other major events.

UK-Qatar cooperation is not just about the 2022 World Cup but the beginning of a number of opportunities for the UK to support Qatar’s National Vision2030, its ambitious multi-billion dollar national reform plan. The World Cup will help build on the wider bilateral relationship between the UK and Qatar as well as helping to strengthen the country’s infrastructure and operations.