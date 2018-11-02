British Embassy Ljubljana statement on Ascent Resources

The British Embassy in Ljubljana is working with the British Slovene Chamber of Commerce to support Ascent Resources as a British investor in Slovenia. Decisions on permits are rightly a matter for the Slovene Government. The Embassy will continue to make the point that foreign investors need to be given predictable timescales for decisions on these issues by Slovene authorities. Ambassador to Slovenia Sophie Honey raised this recently with Slovene Ministers, and will continue to press this case with local authorities.

We regret that the Embassy cannot engage individually with shareholders, who should contact Ascent directly if desired. However we remain in close contact with Ascent and the British Slovene Chamber of Commerce on this matter.