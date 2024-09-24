Britain's return to responsible global leadership will help drive growth at home, Prime Minister to tell United Nations

Prime Minister will travel to New York today to participate in United General Assembly meetings with important international partners.

He will contribute to sessions on major global challenges such as the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and climate change.

PM will pledge to return the UK to responsible global leadership to tackle the issues that rebound on British people at home.

Britain will return to responsible global leadership under my watch, the Prime Minister will tell the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

He will use several interventions across his two-day visit to argue that our participation and reputation abroad is directly linked to our security, stability and prosperity at home.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, he will say that it is only by being a reliable and trusted international partner, working together to solve global problems such as war, poverty and climate change - that we can build a safer and more prosperous UK.

The Prime Minister will say:

We are returning the UK to responsible global leadership. This is the moment to reassert fundamental principles and our willingness to defend them. To recommit to the UN, to internationalism, to the rule of law. Because I know that this matters to the British people. War, poverty and climate change all rebound on us at home. They make us less secure, they harm our economy, and they create migration flows on an unprecedented scale. The British people are safer and more prosperous when we work internationally to solve these problems, instead of merely trying to manage their effects. So, the responsible global leadership that we will pursue is undeniably in our self-interest.

He will use his speech to set out how the UK will step up to play its part, guided by the rule of law, in tackling these challenges in a world that is increasingly dominated by conflicts – including those in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan.

It follows a major drive by the Prime Minister in his first few months in office to reset the UK’s relationship with its key allies and prove that Britain is back as a major player on the world stage – a key part of his ambition to drive growth and improve the lives of hardworking British people.