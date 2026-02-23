Brensocatib licensed as the first medicine specifically designed to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in patients 12 years and older

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorisation for the medicine brensocatib (Brinsupri) to treat patients 12 years and older with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) who have experienced two or more flare-ups or worsening of symptoms in the past 12 months.

NCFB is a chronic, long-term condition where the airways of the lungs are damaged, causing a cough with mucus production. It can affect anybody but is more common in older adults.

Brensocatib works by targeting a protein called dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), which is involved in the process that causes inflammation in the lungs. By blocking the activity of this protein, the medicine prevents flare-ups in the lungs and may improve some symptoms of NCFB.

Julian Beach, MHRA Executive Director, Healthcare Quality and Access, said:

“This is the first medicine licensed in the UK that specifically treats patients living with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

“As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of brensocatib under close review.”

Brensocatib is available as a tablet to be taken by mouth once a day.

The most common side effects associated with this medicine include nose and throat infection, diarrhoea and vomiting, headache, problems affecting the gums, small areas of skin thickening (hyperkeratosis), rash, dryness and inflammation of the skin (dermatitis), and hair loss (alopecia)

A full list of side effects can be found in the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) or the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), which will be published on the MHRA website within 7 days of approval.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Notes to editors