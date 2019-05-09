Bradford bankrupt has restrictions extended for 8 years

In June 2018, Sharaz Iqbal (34) was unemployed when he gave his bank details to a third-party that he knew, who then paid into his account a cheque worth almost £55,000.

Despite being insolvent at the time, the Bradford resident went onto spend more than £48,000 of the money on luxury items.

In a single-day, Sharaz Iqbal shopped at exclusive stores, bought a high-end watch worth £10,000, a holiday for himself and his wife to Turkey, as well as £18,000-worth of Euros.

The cheque was not honoured, however, and Sharaz Iqbal’s account became overdrawn, leaving a debt of more than £48,000 to his bank as he had already bought the items.

A Bankruptcy Order was made against Sharaz Iqbal in November 2018 due to the outstanding money owed to the bank and, on 15 April 2019, he signed a Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking further extending his bankruptcy restrictions for eight years to 2027.

Restrictions imposed on him include borrowing more than £500 without telling a lender he is bankrupt and acting as a director of a company without the court’s permission.

Gerard O’Hare, Official Receiver for the Insolvency Service, said:

Sharaz Iqbal, while insolvent, knowingly participated in the fraudulent use of his bank account. The eight year undertaking should act as a deterrent to him and others from acting in the same way.

Details of Sharaz Iqbal’s Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking is available on the Individual Insolvency Register

Sharaz Iqbal’s date of birth is May 1984 and he is from Bradford.

