Boost for Britain’s air defence stockpiles in the Middle East with hundreds more UK-made missiles

The Ministry of Defence has signed new contracts with Thales in the UK to supply hundreds more Lightweight Multirole Missiles to the Armed Forces – boosting UK stockpiles and strengthening the protection of British personnel in the Middle East and beyond.

Deliveries will begin in the coming months and continue throughout 2026, ensuring the Armed Forces remain equipped to counter aerial threats.

The contracts support around 700 highly skilled jobs at Thales in Belfast, where the missiles are designed and manufactured. This Government is backing UK defence industry – supporting jobs while boosting national security and resilience.

The latest contract, placed by the National Armaments Director Group in May, follows an additional order for the battle-proven Lightweight Multirole Missiles in April.

Lightweight Multirole Missiles have already proven highly effective on operations. They have played a key role in defeating drone attacks in the Middle East, with more than 100 drones shot down using the missiles, including by RAF Regiment gunners using the Rapid Sentry air defence kit.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Our UK defence industry is the backbone of our Armed Forces. This is our new partnership with industry in action. We’re getting UK-built kit into the hands of our forces faster as we support good skilled jobs and drive growth across the UK. These interceptor missiles are battle-proven – successfully used in action by our RAF sharp shooters over recent months. With these LMMs, our dedicated Armed Forces will continue to keep the UK and our partners more secure in the Middle East and beyond.

The missiles are also deployed on Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters, helping defend British people, bases, and allies from UK bases in Cyprus.

This investment forms part of wider work by the Ministry of Defence and National Armaments Director Group to increase resilience in munitions supply chains and ensure the UK can sustain operations alongside allies.

This year, the UK has stepped up its defensive presence across the Middle East, with more than 1,000 personnel deployed across the region, including fast jet squadrons and specialist counter-drone teams protecting British people, bases, and allies.