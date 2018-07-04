Bona Vacantia experiencing phone problems

A connectivity issue is affecting phone calls into Bona Vacantia. So far today (Wednesday 4 July), we have had a high volume of calls, but a number of these have been cut off. We would like to apologise to customers for this and to assure callers into BV that telephone engineers are working to identify the root cause of the problem. We will update the website once we have more information.

In the meantime, individual Bona Vacantia teams can be contacted by email:

Companies’ restoration team - bvwaiver@governmentlegal.gov.uk

Cash balance team - bvcbt@governmentlegal.gov.uk

Estates - bvestates@governmentlegal.gov.uk

Companies - bvcompanies@governmentlegal.gov.uk

General enquiries - bvinfo@governmentlegal.gov.uk