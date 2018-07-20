News story
Better detection of psychosis: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of £200,000 to develop information and communications technology projects that better detect psychosis in patients.
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has up to £200,000 to invest in projects that use information and communications technology to improve the detection of emerging psychosis in patients.
Develop prototypes and design clinical trials
Psychosis is a mental health problem that makes people perceive or interpret things differently to those around them. It can involve hallucinations or delusions.
Funding is under SBRI (the Small Business Research Initiative).
It is available for projects that develop prototypes and design clinical trials. Successful projects could compete for further funding to carry out clinical trials.
Competition information
- the competition is open, and the deadline for submitting tenders is at 3pm on 9 August 2018
- any organisation that can demonstrate a route to market for its idea can apply
- we expect phase 1 contracts to be worth up to £66,000 and to last up to 6 months
- successful projects will attract 100% funded development contracts
- applications must be made through etendersNI