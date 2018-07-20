Better detection of psychosis: apply for funding

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has up to £200,000 to invest in projects that use information and communications technology to improve the detection of emerging psychosis in patients.

Develop prototypes and design clinical trials

Psychosis is a mental health problem that makes people perceive or interpret things differently to those around them. It can involve hallucinations or delusions.

Funding is under SBRI (the Small Business Research Initiative).

It is available for projects that develop prototypes and design clinical trials. Successful projects could compete for further funding to carry out clinical trials.

