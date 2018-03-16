BEIS pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

BEIS , as the department responsible for research within the UK, would like to acknowledge Professor Hawking’s impact upon the world of science and its public perception. His discovery that black holes have a temperature and produce radiation, now known as Hawking radiation, has enhanced our sense of the universe in a profound way.

As well as being one of the leading researchers in the field of theoretical physics, Professor Hawking also sought to explain many of these complex scientific ideas to a wider audience through popular books, most notably his bestseller A Brief History of Time, and through popular culture.

Sam Gyimah, Minister for Universities, Science, Research, and Innovation, captured the sentiments of many when, reflecting on Professor Hawking’s death, he spoke of his respect for:

A brilliant scientist. An extraordinary life. A triumph of the human spirit.

Gian Guidice, Head of Theoretical Physics at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) said: