Becker’s bankruptcy restrictions extended

Boris Becker, formerly of Wimbledon, was made bankrupt on 21 June 2017 in the High Court following a creditor’s petition presented against him on 28 April 2017. The bankruptcy order imposes a statutory duty to provide a full disclosure of assets to the trustee and the requirement to inform lenders of a bankruptcy when seeking to borrow more than £500.

The Official Receiver investigated undisclosed transactions occurring before and after the bankruptcy proceedings, totalling over £4.5m.

Bankruptcy restrictions are usually lifted after a year but, owing to the nature of Boris Becker’s actions, the Official Receiver pursued extended restrictions to prevent Mr Becker causing further harm to his creditors. Mr Becker offered a Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking, which was accepted on 17 October 2019 and lasts until 16 October 2031.

Anthony Hannon, Public Interest Official Receiver for the Insolvency Service, said:

“Bankrupts have a duty to fully cooperate with their trustee and where this has been frustrated, a bankruptcy restriction undertaking of commensurate length must reflect that conduct.”

