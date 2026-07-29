Beat the heat: MHRA urges people to take extra care with medical devices this summer

While the recent heatwave has seen some of us dashing into high street shops and cafes in search of air conditioning, ensuring that medical devices continue to function effectively may take a little more care and planning.

As temperatures soar, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to take a few simple steps to ‘summer-proof’ their medical equipment.

Just as mobile phones can overheat and stop working in hot weather, devices such as insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), portable oxygen concentrators, hearing aids and electric-powered mobility equipment can be affected by heat, direct sunlight, humidity and sweat.

Simple steps, such as keeping devices out of direct sunlight and checking the manufacturer’s instructions, can help people stay safe and prevent avoidable problems during periods of hot weather.

Rob Reid, MHRA Deputy Director, Innovative Devices, said:

“Millions of people rely on medical devices every day, so it’s important to remember that extreme heat can affect how some devices operate.

“Your medical device should come with instructions explaining how it should be used, stored and maintained. Keeping your device out of direct sunlight, avoiding leaving it in a hot car, being aware of issues like sweat and following the manufacturer’s instructions for storage and operating temperatures can help reduce the risk of problems.

“If you are unsure if hot weather could affect your device, check the manufacturer’s instructions or contact your healthcare professional for advice. It’s a good idea to know what to do if your device shows an error message or stops working as expected, including any backup arrangements recommended by your healthcare professional or the manufacturer.

“Taking a few simple precautions can help you continue to use your medical devices safely throughout the summer.”

How hot weather can affect medical devices:

Many home test kits and the reagents used in them need to be stored within specific temperature and humidity ranges to work accurately. Exposure to excessive heat or humidity may affect their performance and lead to inaccurate results.

Insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors can be affected by high temperatures, while sweat may cause sensors, infusion sets or other adhesive devices to become loose.

Portable oxygen concentrators and other powered devices may overheat, particularly if air vents are blocked or the device is left in direct sunlight.

Hearing aids and other battery-powered devices may be affected by high temperatures and moisture.

Powered wheelchairs and mobility equipment may experience changes in battery performance in extreme heat.

CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines and other respiratory devices can be affected by heat and humidity, including increased condensation in tubing.

People should:

Check the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended operating and storage temperatures for your device.

Keep devices out of direct sunlight and avoid leaving them in hot cars or other enclosed spaces that can become extremely hot.

Keep devices and their batteries away from excessive heat and moisture, where possible.

Check devices for signs of damage before use. Many devices may not work correctly if exposed to temperatures or humidity levels outside the manufacturer’s recommended limits. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and if you are concerned about the safety or performance of a device, contact the manufacturer for advice.

Check that wearable devices and adhesive components remain securely attached.

Make sure batteries are charged and follow the manufacturer’s advice on battery storage and use.

If an electrical device becomes wet through water exposure or high humidity, allow it to dry thoroughly and check that it is functioning as expected before using it.

Know what to do if your device stops working, displays an error message or appears to be affected by heat.

Anyone who suspects that a medical device has malfunctioned or contributed to harm is encouraged to report it through the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

Notes to editors: