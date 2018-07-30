News story
Batches of Durex condoms recalled: people urged to check their batch numbers
Anyone using affected batches are advised to stop use over concerns they do not meet safety standards.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) has announced that they are recalling specific batches of Durex condoms after they did not pass their required safety standards. This means there is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy. See our website for more information.
People are advised to check if they have any of the affected batches, which are listed in the table below. You will find the batch number on the bottom of the pack and on the foil wrapping of individual condoms.
If anyone has an affected product, they are advised not to use them and return the product for a full refund.
John Wilkinson, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Director of Medical Devices said:
It’s important that you check the batch numbers to see if you have a product from an affected batch. If you have, stop using them as there is a risk that they will tear or leak.
If you have any questions, please speak to your healthcare professional or sexual health provider.
Patient safety is our highest priority. We strongly encourage anyone to report any issues with this product, or more generally with any medical device, to our Yellow Card Scheme.
Please see the affected batches below:
|Description
|SKU Code
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Durex Latex Free 12 Pack
|3014272
|1000444367
|Feb-2021
|3014272
|1000433145
|Jan-2021
|Durex Real Feel 6 Pack
|3040039
|1000438054
|Jan-2021
|Durex Real Feel 12 Pack
|3014278
|1000444370
|Feb-2021
|3014277
|1000419930
|Jan-2021
|3014277
|1000444367
|Feb-2021
|3014277
|1000416206
|Dec-2020
|3014277
|1000474804
|Feb-2021
|Durex Real Feel 18 Pack
|3030444
|1000434066
|Jan-2021
|3030444
|1000430479
|Jan-2021
|Durex Real Feel 18 Pack (RF Tag)
|3030445
|1000430479
|Jan-2021
For more information, please visit the Durex website .