Baroness Kay Andrews reappointed as Wales Committee Chair for the National Heritage Fund.

Baroness Andrews became a Life Peer in 2000. She served as a Government Whip on Education and Health (2003-2005) and Lords Minister for Housing and Planning (2005-2009). She was the first woman Chair of English Heritage (2009-2013) and has been a member of numerous public and voluntary bodies, including the National Literacy Trust, and Kids in Museums. She has also advised the Government of Wales on culture and heritage policy in relation to anti-poverty strategies. Her career started as a Parliamentary Clerk in the House of Commons, and between 1985-1992 she was a policy adviser on education and social policy to the Rt Hon Neil Kinnock, then Leader of the Opposition. In 1992 she founded and was the first Director of the educational charity Education Extra which was designed to give children and schools new opportunities to access learning and activities out of school hours and in the holidays. Baroness Andrews is currently a Trustee of the National Museum of Wales and a member of the Board of The Charterhouse.

She has written extensively on science policy, and social and educational policy.

This role is remunerated at £20,749 per annum. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Baroness Kay Andrews has declared that she sits in the House of Lords as a Labour Peer but speaks independently and not for the party.