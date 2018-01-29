Award-winning Geovation Programme seeks new GeoTech and PropTech disruptors

Location and property data start-ups could be in line to receive funding, business support and the strategic backing of Ordnance Survey (OS) and HM Land Registry (HMLR)

The Geovation Programme is now accepting applications from start-ups using location and/or land and property data in their products and services. If selected to join the Programme, the start-ups will each receive up to £20,000 in funding and a range of resources and services to help develop their businesses. This includes access to experienced software developers, geospatial expertise from OS, property expertise from HMLR, and mentoring to assist with business proposals and investor relationships.

Geovation has been specially designed to offer the best possible support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and individuals that are using geospatial technology and data to create new products and services. At the start of 2018, Geovation was presented with an international award from the Geospatial World Forum who awarded Geovation its Geospatial Hub of the Year Award. The jury noted that “Geovation has successfully connected individuals and SMEs and created opportunities, envisioned solutions and brought differentiation”.

Geovation members are using location and property data and new technologies to help transform a variety of sectors, including property, mobility and transport, infrastructure, energy, health, and connectivity. Since opening its doors two years ago, Geovation has seen the ventures it has supported raise £12.7 million in investment and created 90 new jobs.

The spring 2018 programme begins in April; applications for the programme close on 26 February. Apply for the Geovation programme.

Head of Geovation Alex Wrottesley said:

We offer an exceptional launchpad to PropTech and GeoTech businesses. Programme Members can expect funding, space and data, experienced technical development capacity, and tailored mentorship and support to help develop their business ideas. To be recognised by our international peers with an award for facilitating industry collaboration and adding value to projects critical to the success of the nation’s digital economy was pleasing and unexpected. The recognition is also a compliment to the excellent work of the Geovation team and the support we receive from Ordnance Survey and HM Land Registry. We’re very much future-focused and are looking forward to meeting and working with next group of Programme Members, and being a part of their story and them ours.

John Abbott, Director of Digital, Data and Technology at HM Land Registry, said:

The programme is delivering terrific results, so we are delighted to continue our support for the next tranche of start-ups working on property-related services to make transactions simpler, faster and cheaper for everyone. We expect to see the benefits of this investment across legal, financial and property sectors - stimulating growth for the wider economy and bringing more opportunities to the UK.

Miranda Sharp, Director of Innovation at Ordnance Survey, said:

Combining new technologies and innovative business models to address social and economic challenges lies at the heart of the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy. Geovation embodies this. It’s an exciting time for Ordnance Survey, and for the geospatial community at large. With the emergence of technologies that have the potential to transform our world and the way we live and do business, I feel we’re on the verge of something special. It will be a data-driven world where place is the common factor, which is going to be core to getting value from data connecting, and Geovation is at the heart of this.

For further information, examples of businesses, interviews, and images, contact Keegan Wilson at Ordnance Survey:

by email keegan.wilson@os.uk

by phone 02380 055332

Notes to editors

About Geovation

Geovation is an Ordnance Survey Initiative in association with HM Land Registry, which is dedicated to supporting open innovation and collaboration using location and property data. Location is at the heart of many of the most successful digital products and services. Land and property is the foundation of our national economy.

About HM Land Registry