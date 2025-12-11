AUKUS Defence Ministers’ Meeting Trilateral Joint Statement: 10 December 2025

Today the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of War, hosted the Honourable Richard Marles MP, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, and the Right Honourable John Healey MP, United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. to reaffirm the shared commitment to the AUKUS partnership.

In line with shared intent to move “full steam ahead” on AUKUS, the Principals recognized the work underway to deliver priority infrastructure and workforce uplift in support of an enhanced trilateral submarine industrial base.

Through the discussions today, the three Principals discussed ways to continue to strengthen AUKUS and reiterated their shared commitment to inject pace and focus on delivery to ensure the long-term success of the AUKUS partnership.

The Principals recognized the critical importance of submarine cooperation under AUKUS Pillar I to ensure a robust deterrent. Additionally, they recognized the importance of advanced capabilities development under AUKUS Pillar II and discussed opportunities to further accelerate delivery of such projects, with particular focus on near-term warfighting objectives.