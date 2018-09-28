August 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 99,750 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in August 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 Detached 23,132 21,568 18,518 Semi-detached 26,430 24,964 22,251 Terraced 26,426 25,554 23,243 Flat/maisonette 17,471 17,368 15,678 Other 6,306 6,267 5,803 Total 99,765 95,721 85,493

Of the 99,765 sales received for registration in August 2018:

76,239 were freehold, a 2% increase on August 2017

11,504 were newly built, a 60% increase on August 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 99,765 sales received for registration, 28,423 took place in August 2018 of which:

557 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

317 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

6 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million

4 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in August 2018 was of a detached property in Camden, London for £11,450,000. The cheapest residential sale in August 2018 was a terraced property in Shildon, County Durham for £21,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in August 2018 was in Tower Hamlets, London for £99,750,000. The cheapest commercial sale in August 2018 was in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire for £150.

