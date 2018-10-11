Aspire Achieve Advance 3aaa apprenticeship training provider termination of contracts

In conjunction with recent investigations, we have issued notices to terminate contracts with 3aaa. The notices will bring the contracts to an end in a three month period, in January 2019.

During the notice period, the suspension on apprenticeship enrolments remains in place. Our investigations will continue until all concerns have been addressed.

Our priority is to protect the apprentices and to ensure minimum disruption to their learning. We will source high quality alternative provision as quickly as possible and support apprentices and employers to enable them to continue with their apprenticeship programme. We will write to all apprentices and employers to explain the next steps.

In the meantime, for enquiries from concerned apprentices, parents, or employers the ESFA has a dedicated e-mail: 3.AAA@education.gov.uk