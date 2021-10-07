Army cadet sisters awarded consecutive Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet positions

Sisters Tegan and Cerys Aplin, of North Hykeham Army Cadet Force, Lincs, achieved something quite unique by being awarded the highly esteemed position of Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, in consecutive years.

Cerys, aged 16, commented:

It’s absolutely amazing to be nominated as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet. When Tegan got it, I was really proud of her, but with sibling rivalry, I felt a bit jealous. I thought, that’s what I want to do – it spurred me on. Hearing that I was a candidate, I was over the moon.

I’m really looking forward to this year, there’ll be great opportunities. It will boost my confidence and I will get to attend all these events with the Lord Lieutenant. I like to challenge myself.

Cerys enjoys shooting on annual camp. Copyright EM RFCA 2021.

Cerys’ selection was based on various criteria, such as rank and achievements, and then a series of interviews. Her nomination included this glowing statement:

She has shown a maturity beyond her years, so much so that the adult leadership often allow her to help run the evening activities.

Under Covid, events were inevitably restricted, but Tegan, 18, is still proud of the opportunity she was given a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, she commented:

The only physical thing I was able to do this year was the Remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral. It was a magical experience. It was a bit overwhelming at first, but then, I thought, it’s great to be here, not everybody gets to do it and I was really proud that I was doing it.

Tegan and Cerys have been part of the North Hykeham detachment, Lincolnshire ACF since they were 13. Cerys added:

I love all of Cadets. The opportunities, the new friends, the fact you get to visit different places. You learn things that other people our age wouldn’t typically learn. I’ve got way more qualifications than other people in my school year.

At 18, Tegan has now left Cadets, and is planning a career in the RAF. She said:

Literally, 24 hours after my birthday, I got an email from my RAF Recruiter asking if I wanted to start my training the following Monday! I politely declined that so I could finish my A levels.

Both sisters love the annual Army Cadet camps and highly recommend anyone getting involved in Cadets. Tegan added:

I’ve learned how to shoot several different weapons, like clay pigeon shooting. I’ve done kayaking, abseiling, wall climbing and archery. It’s amazing what’s offered.

It’s fun! It’s not always running around in a field getting wet! Typically, on our annual camps, you can try fieldcraft, first aid, even go on the ranges for a couple of days, learning to shoot.

Cerys and Tegan. Copyright Aplin family 2021.

The sisters also appreciate the opportunity to gain recognised qualifications. Tegan explained:

I’ve done Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh (DoE), and I’m currently working on my Gold. I completed a First Aid at Work qualification and various BTECs through CVQO. I’ve also got my Marksmanship badge, to prove I’m really good at shooting. I achieved both JCIC and SCIC: Junior and Senior Cadet Instructors Course, which means I am qualified to instruct the cadets.

Cerys has also achieved her Bronze DoE and is working towards her Silver, and is also undertaking a BTEC course.