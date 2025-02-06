Armed Forces to cut red tape and deliver quicker and easier recruitment service

A new recruitment service will streamline the process for candidates to join the Armed Forces.

Launching in 2027, the first-of-its kind service will speed up recruitment to boost national security - the foundation of Government’s Plan for Change.

Single-entry point for prospective recruits to attract the best talent from across the country and deliver better value for taxpayer money.

Joining the Armed Forces will become quicker and easier under a new first-of-its kind recruitment service that cuts red tape and transforms the way people sign up to serve.

Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard has today announced that a new, combined Armed Forces Recruitment Service (AFRS) will launch in 2027, replacing the individual schemes run by the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force. The new contract will ensure better value for taxpayer money and better outcomes for our Armed Forces.

The first-ever tri-service recruitment service will provide a streamlined, single-entry point for prospective recruits, with the aim of attracting the best talent from across the country into the Armed Forces to strengthen national security as the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change.

The announcement follows the Defence Secretary’s commitment last year to tackle long application waiting times for the Armed Forces, with a new ambition to make a conditional offer within 10 days and confirmation of a training start date within 30 days.

Under the innovative new recruitment service, candidates will complete one application and one medical evaluation via a single, digital system - offering a more straightforward process that seeks to retain applicant interest. The digitally enhanced process will see applications reviewed, offers made and training begin at a faster pace than individual services currently.

In efforts to deliver value for money, the Ministry of Defence will mimic the Cabinet Office’s standard model services contract, allowing for decisive action on supplier-caused performance issues through profit-based performance goals and contract break-clauses.

Existing processes have struggled to meet the evolving needs of modern recruitment, with inefficiencies and delays leading to fewer than one in 10 applicants joining in 2023.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said:

This Government is delivering for defence and taking decisive action to address recruitment and retention challenges within our Armed Forces. For too long, we have seen keen and capable prospective recruits failed by an outdated system, full of delays and inefficiencies. Our innovative new Armed Forces Recruitment Service will help us attract top talent from across the UK – bolstering our national security as the foundation for our government’s Plan for Change. By making it quicker and easier for people to sign up to serve, while maintaining the very highest standards, we will strengthen our Armed Forces and make the UK more secure. Our ambition is for those who apply to serve our country to receive a conditional answer within 10 days and a training start date within 30 days. As global threats increase, we are making the changes necessary to get the brightest and best into Britain’s military.”

Developed in partnership with Serco, the new programme will ultimately help to ensure that the UK military remains ready to face emerging threats while enhancing the support for those who serve.

AFRS will also see Service Personnel playing an active role in the recruitment process, leveraging their unique skills and experience to engage the next generation of military professionals.

In a separate move to attract a broader range of Armed Forces recruits, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard has also announced today a new direct entry initiative for cyber roles. With reduced basic training, a starting salary of £40,000 and specialist cyber training, recruits will support our Forces and bolster the UK’s cyber strength.

The Government is committed to bettering the Armed Forces career offer and has also delivered one of the largest pay increases for the Armed Forces in the last 20 years, scrapped over 100 outdated policies that block or slow recruitment, and are establishing an Armed Forces Commissioner to champion Service Personnel and their families.

With recruitment across the three Forces being unified, AFRS will see all applicant data held centrally at MOD, offering improved data security and enhanced access to information.