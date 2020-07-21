Armed Forces personnel to receive 2% pay rise

This new award will bring the total pay rise over the last 3 years to 7%, and increase starting salaries for an officer by £545; £634 for a Corporal and £400 for a newly trained soldier, sailor or air man or woman.

As a result, the basic pay for other ranks on completion of their initial training will now be £20,400 and the average salary for a Corporal will be £32,797.

Personnel will see the 2020/21 rise implemented in their September pay packets and backdated to April 2020. The award comes in addition to the non-contributory pension and access to incremental pay progression.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our people do vital work every day to protect this country and I’m pleased armed forces personnel will receive a recommended 2% pay rise this year. Whether through serving abroad or supporting public services during the coronavirus pandemic at home, this pay increase is a recognition of their hard work and dedication.

Over the past 3 years, service personnel have received pay rises totalling 7% which has helped defence attract and retain the best people for the armed forces.

The Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body’s recommendations on changes relating to allowances, recruitment and retention payments, bespoke pay arrangements, reservist bounties and food and accommodation charges have also been accepted and will be backdated to April, where applicable.