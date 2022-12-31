Armed Forces personnel awarded state honours for outstanding service in the New Year Honours List

Recipients have been recognised for extraordinary contributions to their service and country, from leading mine hunting operations in the Gulf to developing a village in Tanzania.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

These brilliant service men and women have gone above and beyond in fulfilling their duties and are an inspiration to those who might be looking to join the UK Armed Forces.

Congratulations to all those who have received an award and thank you for your exemplary service.

From the Royal Air Force, Flight Sergeant Fiona Phillips has been appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for being an exceptional ambassador for the service and demonstrating selfless commitment to voluntary work and community development through helping to develop a Tanzanian village, alleviating poverty through health and education. Flight Sergeant Phillips has also cared for and taught English to over 70 children in a Cambodian orphanage, volunteered at an adults’ residential centre and supported staff at a school for those with disabilities. Outside of her work with the RAF, she co-ordinates children’s triathlons, coaches athletics and is the welfare and safeguarding lead for British Triathlon.

Flight Sergeant Phillips said:

I am extremely humbled to receive this award for the small contribution I have made towards raising funds and volunteering for many charities and community projects that are close to my heart.

None of this would have been possible without the support of my family, friends and colleagues. Regular contact with many families from my charity work is very rewarding to me.

Wing Commander Graham Percival has been awarded the Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class for his life’s work innovating critical care in the aeromedical environment as part of the Critical Care Air Support Team. During the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Wing Commander Percival led and supported the team through the busiest period in its history, and later played a leading role in the retrieval of the initial cruise ship patients in the Far East during the COVID-19 pandemic. His contribution to nursing in defence and the many patients under his care has been outstanding.

From the Royal Navy, Commodore Donald Crosbie has been appointed as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his work pushing the boundaries of Anglo-American mine hunting operations in the Gulf. As Deputy Commander of Task Force 52 – the US Navy’s permanent mine warfare force deployed in Bahrain – Commodore Crosbie’s inspirational leadership, dedication and energy has driven ever closer relations between British and US minehunters, as both navies look to make use of autonomous systems, drones and crewless craft to hunt down and neutralise underwater devices.

Chief Petty Officer Janine Potts has been appointed an MBE for her work as a champion of Commonwealth personnel, and determination to make the service a more inclusive place for all. Chief Petty Officer Potts has been at the forefront of driving policy to improve the experience of personnel from Commonwealth nations to address the unique challenges they face, establish the Royal Navy Commonwealth Network and support the service’s newly formed Race and Diversity Network.

Corporal Hollie Davis of the Royal Army Medical Corps has been appointed an MBE for her determination to support and counsel soldiers going through difficult personal circumstances, as well as performing to the highest standards as a combat medical technician and making a huge contribution to the Royal Tank Regiment’s preparation for Operation Cabrit; the UK’s operational deployment to Estonia as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence to improve Euro-Atlantic security. Corporal Davis has raised over £20,000 for the Lullaby Trust; a charity which aims to support those who have lost a child to sudden infant death syndrome, and created the Army Child Bereavement Network to support soldiers who have suffered the loss of a child.

Corporal Davis said:

I’m so shocked I don’t have words. I’ve had lots of tears, but no words. It still hasn’t really sunk in.

I’m proud to run the network. It’s a nice, safe space for people to be able to talk about the worst thing that could ever happen to you.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeyasangar Jeyanathan of the British Army has been appointed as an OBE for his relentless work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care at a hospital, he has cared for critically unwell patients, while also working as a doctor for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex. Lieutenant Colonel Jeyanathan has helped to maintain and innovate essential emergency services for communities across south-east England, at a time when the National Health Service was severely stretched. He notably developed transfer services for critically ill patients to manage bed shortages, which ensured availability for patients in the region who required the highest level of care.

The full military division of the New Year Honours List can be found here.