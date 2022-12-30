The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2023
Armed Forces personnel have been granted state honours by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Vice Admiral Keith Edward BLOUNT, CB, OBE
- Vice Admiral Nicholas William HINE, CB
As Companions
- Vice Admiral Paul MARSHALL, CBE
- Major General James Andrew John MORRIS, DSO
- Vice Admiral Guy Antony ROBINSON, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Commodore Peter COULSON
- Captain John Lewis Rutland FOREMAN
- Commodore Stuart Philip HENDERSON
As Officers
- Commodore Donald Ernest FREDERICK
- Commander John Michael George DINEEN
- Captain Glyn OWEN
- Commander Andrew Maurice PARISER
- Captain Peter Michael VINEY
- Captain Thomas Henry WEAVER
As Members
- Major Angus Edward BERGER
- Lieutenant Commander Oliver Gary BROWN
- Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Writer) Miriam CHARLTON
- Lieutenant Commander Jennifer FLOYD
- Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Philip Geoffrey Richard HODGSON
- Leading Logistician (Writer) Tommy Andrew Russell HORRELL
- Lieutenant Henry Theodore MAINSTONE
- Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Writer) Janine Candice POTTS
- Chief Petty Officer Aircrewman Mark Steven Alan SPENCER, Royal Naval Reserve
- Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Nicola WADE
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Chief Petty Officer Robert CHAMBERS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
- Lieutenant Commander Sarah Elizabeth DEWEY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Charles CARMICHAEL, Royal Marines Reserve
Army Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Charles Roland Vincent WALKER, DSO
As Companions
- Major General Ludwig Karl FORD, CBE
- Major General Simon John Malise GRAHAM, VR
- Lieutenant General James Francis Pardoe SWIFT, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Brigadier Ben James CATTERMOLE, MBE
- Brigadier Edwin David COLTHUP
- Major General Mark PULLAN, MBE
- Brigadier Khashayar Dominic SHARIFI, OBE
As Officers
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) James Edwin ASHWORTH, The Yorkshire Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Patrick James FARRELL, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel James Anthony FAUX, The Rifles
- Colonel Andrew James Charles GEARY
- Lieutenant Colonel Jeyasangar JEYANATHAN, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Joanna LIMBREY, Royal Corps of Signals
- Colonel Peter Michael SKINSLEY, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Colin WOOD, MBE, The Parachute Regiment
As Members
- Sergeant Jade Diane BAPTIE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Guy Philip CHAMBERS, The Rifles, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew James CHATTAWAY, Intelligence Corps
- Major Robert McAllister CRAWFORD, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Corporal Hollie Haviland DAVIS, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Billy DILKES, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Peter Thomas Arthur DOBINSON, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Captain Alexander William Geyton EDMUND, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
- Major Richard Paul FOWLES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
- Captain George Herbert Samuel GIBSON, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Francis GILES, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Sergeant David Steven HANNA, The Royal Dragoon Guards
- Captain Tristram Gary HOUGH, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Waylon Christopher Isaac JANG, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Corporal Pardeep KAUR, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Paul LETHBRIDGE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major Thomas LLOYD-JUKES, Royal Tank Regiment
- Major William Clifford McAULEY, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Richard Alexander MILBURN, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Daniel James MILLER, Royal Corps of Signals
- Major Philip Nicholas MOONEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Toby Robin MOORE, Army Air Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Godfrey Boyd MORRIS, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Warrant Officer 2 Abimbola Felix OLUWASONA, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Carl John RYAN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Michael James SHARP, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Sergeant Alastair Lee SMITH, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment/The Ranger Regiment
- Major Calvin James SMITH, The Parachute Regiment
- Staff Sergeant Shane Alan Thomas SMITH, Royal Corps of Signals
- Major Sophie Jane SPENCER-SMALL, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Bede STRONG, VR, Royal Tank Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major Philip John SWEENEY, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major David Robert THATCHER, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Captain (now Acting Major) Daljinder Singh VIRDEE, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Stephen John WOODINGS, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Corporal Kelvin Jordan ZINGANO, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Lieutenant Colonel Gary MARTIN, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Major Michael Ian COLLINS, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Major Shaun Francis Stainislaus McGARRY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Brigadier Simon Robert GOLDSTEIN, MBE, VR, Army Reserve
- Staff Sergeant Paul Edward HILTON, VR, The Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Army Reserve
- Captain Colin Alexander McDONALD, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Major Gary Leslie STRAIN, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
- Air Vice-Marshal Colin David DA’SILVA
- Air Vice-Marshal Ian Francis VALLELY, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Air Commodore Nicholas John HAY, OBE
- Air Commodore James Havard HUNTER
- Air Commodore Stephen Paul KILVINGTON
As Officers
- The Reverend Ian BROWN
- Wing Commander Sandra Corrie BYFORD
- Group Captain Neil James CRITCHLEY
- Group Captain Louise Ann HENTON
- Wing Commander Adrian Paul HOBSON
- Group Captain Peter Martin SAUL
- Group Captain Daniel Paul SNAPE
As Members
- Flight Sergeant (now Acting Master Aircrew) Matthew BAILEY
- Warrant Officer Dean Richard BETTS
- Squadron Leader Nicholas Mark BROOK
- Flight Lieutenant Charlotte Louise DOOLEY
- Squadron Leader Andrea Helen DOWDS
- Corporal Carl Anthony HOUGHTON
- Warrant Officer Mac MACDONALD
- Squadron Leader Shelley Elizabeth MACKINNON
- Flight Lieutenant Liam Kennedy PERRY
- Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Fiona Jane PHILLIPS
- Squadron Leader Mandy Heather SINGLETON
- Flight Sergeant James Daniel STEWART
- Wing Commander Travis Arron STONE
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Group Captain Emma Louise REDMAN
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Wing Commander Graham Michael PERCIVAL
- Wing Commander Sharon Melanie WHEELER
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Squadron Leader Mary Bernadette O’NEILL
Published 30 December 2022