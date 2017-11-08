Armed Forces Minister reinforces UK support to Gibraltar

He will meet Gibraltar Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Deputy Governor, Nick Pyle OBE, as well as service personnel stationed in the UK overseas territory as part of a visit to discuss Brexit and the role of the UK’s military in Gibraltar.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, said:

Gibraltar is of great importance to the UK, our Armed Forces and our allies. It has provided vital assistance to operations and exercises over the years, perhaps best demonstrated by the recent support to the UK’s hurricane relief effort in the Caribbean. We are absolutely steadfast in our support of Gibraltar, its people and its economy and will fully involve Gibraltar as we prepare to exit the European Union.

In meetings with the Deputy Governor and The Chief Minister, Mark Lancaster will stress the UK’s commitment to upholding Gibraltar’s sovereignty as well as ensuring that their priorities are taken properly into account as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Whilst in Gibraltar, Mr Lancaster will also attend an event recognising the important role that personnel stationed there played as part of the UK military response to Hurricane Irma. They delivered vital assistance to HMS Ocean as she docked to load humanitarian aid and disaster relief before sailing to the Caribbean Islands to assist those devastated by the hurricane.

He will also meet with Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron who support British military activity in the region, providing force protection for visiting allied warships as well as upholding the sovereignty of British Gibraltar territorial waters.