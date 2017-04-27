  1. Home

Armed Forces Minister attends EU meeting

Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Mike Penning MP
Armed forces and Ministry of Defence reform
27 April 2017

Minister of State for the Armed Forces Mike Penning has attended an EU informal meeting in Malta.

Minister of State for the Armed Forces Mike Penning has attended an EU informal meeting in Malta, alongside Defence Ministers from across the EU.

Ministers from the 28 EU countries discussed the EU’s operational engagement in the Mediterranean and Libya, including Operation Sophia, the mission to tackle the Mediterranean migration crisis.

The Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (CARD), European Defence Action Plan (EDAP) and European Defence Fund were also due to be discussed at the meeting.

