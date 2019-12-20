Armed Forces Covenant Report shows support for military community

The report outlines how the Government has been fulfilling its responsibility to ensure the military community are not disadvantaged as a result of their service.

Key accomplishments for 2018/19 include:

The creation of the Office for Veterans’ Affairs to co-ordinate and drive government activity to support veterans

Introduction of flexible service allowing regular personnel to temporarily work part time

The launch of the Future Accommodation Model pilot, looking at how the accommodation offer for service personnel can be improved

Extension of the Forces Help to Buy scheme to December 2022, helping armed forces personnel to get on the property ladder

1,000 new signings of the Armed Forces Covenant in 2019, taking the total of signatories to over 4,000

Approximately £5 million of funding for the Department of Work and Pensions to bolster the role of its Armed Forces Champions across the country

As set out in the Queen’s Speech this week, the Armed Forces Covenant will be further incorporated into law over the course of this Parliament. The legislation will seek to strengthen current arrangements to remove disadvantage and improve the consistency of Covenant outcomes for the Armed Forces community.

Further support delivered this year includes:

Service families

£23.1 million of Service Pupil Premium funding is being distributed to over 10,000 schools across England in 2019-20, benefiting over 77,000 current and former service children

The Forces Families Jobs website has been launched, providing free access to employment and training opportunities to families in the armed forces

£116 million has been invested in the improvement and modernisation of Service Family Accommodation in 2018/19

Health and wellbeing