Aprocitentan approved to treat adults with hypertension whose blood pressure cannot be controlled by other medications

High blood pressure (also called hypertension) can lead to serious problems like heart attacks or strokes. It is very common, especially in older adults.

Aprocitentan belongs to the class of medicines called endothelin receptor antagonists. It works by helping to stop the blood vessels from tightening. As a result, the blood vessels relax, and blood pressure is lowered.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of aprocitentan under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Ends

Notes to editors