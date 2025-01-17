Aprocitentan approved to treat adults with hypertension whose blood pressure cannot be controlled by other medications
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the medicine aprocitentan (Jeraygo) to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) in adults whose blood pressure cannot be adequately controlled by at least three other medicines (also known as resistant hypertension).
High blood pressure (also called hypertension) can lead to serious problems like heart attacks or strokes. It is very common, especially in older adults.
Aprocitentan belongs to the class of medicines called endothelin receptor antagonists. It works by helping to stop the blood vessels from tightening. As a result, the blood vessels relax, and blood pressure is lowered.
As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of aprocitentan under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.
Ends
Notes to editors
-
The new marketing authorisation was granted in 106 days on 8 January to Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Deutschland GmbH under International Recognition Procedure (IRP) Route B.
- The Reference Regulator (RR) was the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with the procedure number (EMEA/H/C/006080/0000).
- More information can be found in the Summary of Product Characteristics and Patient Information leaflets which will be published on the MHRA Products website within 7 days of approval.
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.
- The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.
- For media enquiries, please contact the newscentre@mhra.gov.uk, or call on 020 3080 7651.