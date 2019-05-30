April 2019 Price Paid Data

In April 2019: the most expensive residential property sold in Kensington and Chelsea for £30,000,000

the cheapest residential property sold in Burnley for £16,000

the most expensive commercial sale was in City of Westminster for £78,000,000

the cheapest commercial sales were in Bury St Edmunds, Waverley, Lewisham, Birmingham and Enfield for £500

there was a 15% decrease in newbuilds compared with April 2018

Of the 74,683 sales received for registration, 23,133 took place in April 2019 of which:

394 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

242 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

3 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million

4 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

there were no residential properties in Wales for more than £1 million

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Of the 74,683 sales received for registration in April 2019:

56,633 were freehold, a 1.8% decrease on April 2018

9,959 were newly built, a 15% decrease on April 2018

Property type April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 Detached 16,137 19,119 18,468 Semi-detached 19,430 22,815 21,205 Terraced 20,041 23,435 16,121 Flat/maisonette 13,345 16,832 20,899 Other 5,730 6,330 5,575 Total 74,683 88,531 82,268

Access the full dataset

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

Background