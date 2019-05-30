Press release
April 2019 Price Paid Data
HM Land Registry Price Paid Data tracks land and property sales in England and Wales submitted to us for registration.
In April 2019:
- the most expensive residential property sold in Kensington and Chelsea for £30,000,000
- the cheapest residential property sold in Burnley for £16,000
- the most expensive commercial sale was in City of Westminster for £78,000,000
- the cheapest commercial sales were in Bury St Edmunds, Waverley, Lewisham, Birmingham and Enfield for £500
- there was a 15% decrease in newbuilds compared with April 2018
Of the 74,683 sales received for registration, 23,133 took place in April 2019 of which:
- 394 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over
- 242 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over
- 3 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million
- 4 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million
- there were no residential properties in Wales for more than £1 million
The number of sales received for registration by property type and month
Of the 74,683 sales received for registration in April 2019:
- 56,633 were freehold, a 1.8% decrease on April 2018
- 9,959 were newly built, a 15% decrease on April 2018
|Property type
|April 2019
|March 2019
|February 2019
|Detached
|16,137
|19,119
|18,468
|Semi-detached
|19,430
|22,815
|21,205
|Terraced
|20,041
|23,435
|16,121
|Flat/maisonette
|13,345
|16,832
|20,899
|Other
|5,730
|6,330
|5,575
|Total
|74,683
|88,531
|82,268
In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.
Background
-
Price Paid Data is published at 11am on the 20th working day of each month. The next dataset will be published on 28 June 2019.
-
Price Paid Data is property price data for all residential and commercial property sales in England and Wales that are lodged with HM Land Registry for registration in that month, subject to exclusions.
-
The amount of time between the sale of a property and the registration of this information with HM Land Registry varies. It typically ranges between 2 weeks and 2 months. Data for the 2 most recent months is therefore incomplete and does not give an indication of final monthly volumes. Occasionally the interval between sale and registration is longer than 2 months. The small number of sales affected cannot be updated for publication until the sales are lodged for registration.
-
Price Paid Data categories are either Category A (Standard entries) which includes single residential properties sold for full market value or Category B (Additional entries) for example sales to a company, buy-to-lets where they can be identified by a mortgage and repossessions.
-
HM Land Registry has been collecting information on Category A sales from January 1995 and on Category B sales from October 2013.
-
Price Paid Data can be downloaded in text, CSV format and in a machine readable format as linked data and is released under Open Government Licence (OGL). Under the OGL, HM Land Registry permits the use of Price Paid Data for commercial or non-commercial purposes. However, the OGL does not cover the use of third party rights, which HM Land Registry is not authorised to license.
-
The Price Paid Data report builder allows users to build bespoke reports using the data. Reports can be based on location, estate type, price paid or property type over a defined period of time.
-
HM Land Registry’s mission is to guarantee and protect property rights in England and Wales.
-
HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. It operates as an executive agency and a trading fund and its running costs are covered by the fees paid by the users of its services. Its ambition is to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.
-
HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership valued at £7 trillion, enabling more than £1 trillion worth of personal and commercial lending to be secured against property across England and Wales.
-
For further information about HM Land Registry visit www.gov.uk/land-registry.
-
Follow us on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/HMLandRegistry our blog, LinkedIn and Facebook.
