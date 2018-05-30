April 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 78,400 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in April 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 Detached 16,728 20,144 19,174 Semi-detached 19,362 22,040 20,725 Terraced 20,714 23,036 21,462 Flat/maisonette 15,457 18,253 17,842 Other 6,147 6,811 6,046 Total 78,408 90,284 85,249

Of the 78,408 sales received for registration in April 2018:

57,657 were freehold, a 5.2% increase on April 2017

11,758 were newly built, a 28.2% increase on April 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 78,408 sales received for registration, 18,696 took place in April 2018 of which:

363 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

213 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

2 were of residential properties in Birmingham for £1 million and over

2 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

The most expensive residential sale taking place in April 2018 was of a detached property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £19,800,000. The cheapest residential sale in April 2018 was of a terraced property in Burnley, Lancashire for £17,500.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in April 2018 was in the City of Westminster, for £95,370,000. The cheapest commercial sale in April 2018 was in Bolton for £425.

