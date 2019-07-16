Appointments of Lord and Lady Justices of Appeal: 16 July 2019

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Mrs Justice Carr as a Lady Justice of Appeal and the appointment of Mr Justice Arnold, Mr Justice Dingemans, Mr Justice Phillips and Mr Justice Popplewell as Lord Justices of Appeal.

These appointments will fill forthcoming vacancies in the Court of Appeal arising from autumn 2019.

These appointments are made by Her Majesty The Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor following the recommendation of an independent selection panel.