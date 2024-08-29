Appointments of four MHRA Non-Executive Directors extended until 31 August 2025
Dr Junaid Bajwa, Professor Graham Cooke, Dr Paul Goldsmith and Rajakumari Long have had their appointments as Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency extended from 1 September 2024 until 31 August 2025.
These appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. None of the appointees have declared any political activity.
Notes to Editors
These Non-Executive Director appointment extensions are made by Ministers in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
For full details regarding these appointments, please refer to the announcement made by the Department for Health and Social Care.
More information on the work of the Agency Board can be found on the MHRA’s Governance page