Appointments of four MHRA Non-Executive Directors extended until 31 August 2025

Dr Junaid Bajwa, Professor Graham Cooke, Dr Paul Goldsmith and Rajakumari Long have had their appointments as Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency extended from 1 September 2024 until 31 August 2025.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 August 2024

These appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. None of the appointees have declared any political activity.

