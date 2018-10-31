Appointment to the Met Office Board

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark has appointed Hunada Nouss as a new non-executive director to the [Met Office[(https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/met-office) Board. Hunada Nouss attended her first meeting on 1 October 2018 and replaces Dame Mary Keegan, who stood down at the end of her term in August 2018. Hunada Nouss will also chair the Board’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

Led by an independent, non-executive Chair, the Met Office Board’s role is to support and challenge the Executive team and carefully scrutinise its proposals and the organisation’s performance in relation to setting and implementing the Met Office Corporate Plan and strategy. Board members are appointed by government following an open recruitment process.

Hunada Nouss is currently Council member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at City, University of London and Board member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for the Education and Skills Funding Agency. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

The Met Office is the UK’s National Meteorological Service, providing weather and climate-related services to government departments, the public, broadcasters, Armed Forces, civil aviation, shipping, industry, agriculture and commerce. It is also responsible for the UK’s National Severe Weather Warning Service.

The Met Office is an Executive Agency, and Trading Fund, of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.