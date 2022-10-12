Appointment of Suffragan Bishop of Beverley: 12 October 2022

Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Stephen Race, Incumbent of the Benefice of Central Barnsley and Area Dean of Barnsley, in the Diocese of Leeds, to the Suffragan See of Beverley, in the Diocese of York, in succession to The Right Reverend Glyn Webster following his retirement.

Background

Stephen was educated at St Hild and St Bede College, Durham. He trained for ministry at St Stephen’s House, Oxford, and was ordained Priest in 2003.

Stephen served his title at St Mary’s Wigton, in the Diocese of Carlisle, and in 2005 he was appointed Vicar of St John the Baptist, Dodworth, in the Diocese of Wakefield. He was additionally appointed Diocesan Director of Ordinands (DDO) in 2008 for the Diocese of Wakefield (and subsequently the Diocese of Leeds), having served as Assistant DDO from 2005.

Stephen was appointed Priest-in-Charge of St Mary’s Barnsley in 2014, and additionally Priest-in-Charge of St Edward the Confessor Barnsley and St Thomas Gawber in 2017. Following this, he was licensed as Priest in Charge of St George’s Barnsley in 2018 and with the pastoral reorganisations completed, he was licensed as Incumbent of the Benefice of Central Barnsley in 2019. Stephen has served as Area Dean of Barnsley since 2009 and has been an Honorary Canon of Wakefield Cathedral since 2011.