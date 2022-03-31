Appointment of Regius Professor of Civil Law: 31 March 2022

The Queen has approved that Professor Helen Scott, Professor of Private Law at the University of Oxford, be appointed Regius Professor of Civil Law at the University of Cambridge, in succession to Professor David Ibbetson.

Professor Helen Scott holds the title of Professor of Private Law at the University of Oxford. She studied law and Latin at the University of Cape Town completing her DPhil at the University of Oxford in 2005. She later spent a decade at the University of Cape Town during which time she was appointed full professor.

In 2017 Helen returned to England, taking up a tutorial fellowship at Lady Margaret Hall as well as a titular professorship in the Oxford Law Faculty.

Her research concerns South African and English doctrinal law as well as Roman law and legal history, and spans a wide range of subject matter: not only the law of unjust/unjustified enrichment and tort/delict, but also the wider law of obligations and property and trusts.