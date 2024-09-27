Appointment of Professor Kirstie Blair and Rupert Morley as Trustees of the Kennedy Memorial Trust: 27 September 2024

The Prime Minister has approved the appointments of Professor Kirstie Blair and Rupert Morley as Trustees of the Kennedy Memorial Trust, for a term of five years from 30 September 2024.

Professor Kirstie Blair

Kirstie Blair is Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Sterling. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Cambridge, and MPhil and DPhil degrees from the University of Oxford. She studied at Harvard University as a Kennedy Scholar.

Rupert Morley

Rupert is Chairman of Pershing Square Holdings, a FTSE 100 company, Chair of Bremont Watches and Trustee for Comic Relief. Rupert holds a degree in economics from Cambridge University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, which he attended as a Kennedy Scholar.

Note for editors

The Kennedy Memorial Trust was established in 1964 to administer monies raised in the United Kingdom as a tribute to the late President John Kennedy. Part of the fund was used to create and maintain the Kennedy Memorial site at Runnymede. The remaining capital is used to provide Kennedy Scholarships which enable British postgraduate students to study at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Trustees are responsible for the selection process for those scholarships and for managing the maintenance of the Kennedy Memorial at Runnymede.