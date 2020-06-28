Appointment of Prime Minister's National Security Adviser

The Prime Minister has today announced the appointment of David Frost as the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser. David is currently the Prime Minister’s Europe Adviser and the UK’s Chief Negotiator. He will succeed Sir Mark Sedwill who has served as National Security Adviser since April 2017.

The Prime Minister, with the approval of HM The Queen, has nominated David for a life peerage.

Welcoming David Frost’s appointment, the Prime Minister said:

I am delighted to appoint David Frost as my next National Security Adviser. He is an experienced diplomat, policy thinker, and proven negotiator, with a strong belief in building Britain’s place in the world. He negotiated the deal that finally enabled us to leave the EU in January and in his new role I am confident he will make an equal difference to this country’s ability to project influence for the better. I have asked David to help me deliver this Government’s vision for Britain’s place in the world and to support me in reinvigorating our national security architecture and ensuring that we deliver for the British people on the international stage.

David Frost said: