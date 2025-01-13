Appointment of Matt Clifford CBE as the AI Opportunities Adviser

Matt Clifford CBE has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s AI Opportunities Adviser, bringing together a team across No10 and DSIT to seize the opportunities of AI and build the UK’s AI capabilities, delivering on the Plan for Change.

The Prime Minister’s AI Opportunities Adviser will advise ministers on action to drive forward implementation of the AI Opportunities Action Plan. He will work closely with DSIT’s AI Opportunities Unit to take forward the recommendations in the Action Plan.

This will include:

Advising on policy interventions designed to grow the UK AI sector and support adoption across the economy to boost productivity and improve people’s lives.

Advising on the development of interventions designed to attract top talent and leading entrepreneurs to establish themselves in the UK.

Playing an ambassadorial role on AI inside and outside of Government, including with leading AI companies (consonant with the Office for Investment’s work).

Advising on steps the UK should take to strengthen its sovereign AI capability.

The Adviser will report directly to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for DSIT and work closely with ministers across government to deliver the AI Opportunities Action Plan.

This role will be unpaid.